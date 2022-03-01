Skip to main content
Russian airline Pobeda facing calls to return leased planes, Ifax says

1 minute read

Pobeda plane with Russian Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is seen at Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Berlin, Germany, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian airline Pobeda, a low-cost unit of the state airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), is facing requests from a number of leasing companies to return their planes, the Interfax news agency reported.

Pobeda cannot immediately replace planes being requested back with other aircraft but does not plan to suspend its operations, Interfax reported citing a Pobeda official.

