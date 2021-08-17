Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Russian low cost carrier pulls out of Boeing 737 MAX contracts

1 minute read

Aircraft of Pobeda airline are seen at the Vnukovo International Airport amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Moscow, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Russian airline Pobeda has pulled out of contracts for 20 Boeing 737 MAX planes, the low cost unit of national flag carrier Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) said on Tuesday.

Russia has not authorised flights by Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX planes since a ban that followed two crashes involving the aircraft that killed 346 people in 2018-19.

"We have given up on firm contracts for 20 Boeings 737 MAX, without any penalties," Pobeda said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Leasing companies GECAS and SMBC had been due to deliver five and 15 of the planes to Pobeda, respectively.

The airline said one of the reasons for the decision not to acquire the aircraft was the lack of state approval to use them.

Pobeda operates 44 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and expects to receive 20 planes a year from its parent company Aeroflot in 2022–2023.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; editing by Tom Balmforth and David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 12:25 PM UTC

As Taliban takes over, some swap iconic AK-47s for made-in-America rifles

The Russian Kalashnikov AK-47 and its derivatives have long been the assault rifle of choice for militant groups because of their rugged design, but some Taliban fighters are trading them in for captured U.S. guns as Afghanistan's government collapses.

Aerospace & Defense
Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract
Aerospace & Defense
Defence firm Cobham to buy UK rival Ultra in $3.6 bln deal
Aerospace & Defense
Germany to sell up to a quarter of its Lufthansa stake
Aerospace & Defense
Russian low cost carrier pulls out of Boeing 737 MAX contracts