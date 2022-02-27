1 minute read
Russian's Aeroflot to cancel all flights to European destinations
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) said on Sunday it would cancel all flights to European destinations until further notice after the decision by many countries to close their airspace in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.