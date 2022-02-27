Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Russian's Aeroflot to cancel all flights to European destinations

1 minute read

The logo of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot is seen on an Airbus A320-200 in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) said on Sunday it would cancel all flights to European destinations until further notice after the decision by many countries to close their airspace in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters