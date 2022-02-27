Russian's Aeroflot to cancel all flights to European destinations

The logo of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot is seen on an Airbus A320-200 in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) said on Sunday it would cancel all flights to European destinations until further notice after the decision by many countries to close their airspace in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis

