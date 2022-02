Russia's Aeroflot banned from flying to UK

The logo of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot is seen on an Airbus A320-200 in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) was banned from flying to the United Kingdom on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the ban in parliament and the UK Civil Aviation Authority said it had suspended Aeroflot's foreign carrier permit.

"This means that Aeroflot will not be permitted to operate flights to the United Kingdom until further notice," the UK Civil Aviation Authority said.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he had signed restrictions prohibiting all scheduled Russian airlines from entering British airspace.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by David Milliken

