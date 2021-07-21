Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia's Azimuth Airlines orders six Airbus A220-300 jets

A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russian private carrier Azimuth Airlines has ordered six Airbus A220-300 jets to use on domestic and international flights, Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Wednesday.

Deliveries will start next year, Airbus said, and the Azimuth will become the first Russian buyer of the narrow-body A220 aircraft. Azimuth currently uses only Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet planes.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Louise Heavens

