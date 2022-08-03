Russia's space agency to launch Iranian satellite into orbit

The logo of Russian Federal Space Agency Roscosmos is pictured at the ILA Berlin Air Show in Schoenefeld, south of Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia will launch a satellite on behalf of Iran into space on Aug. 9, the Roscosmos space agency said on Wednesday.

The spacecraft, a remote sensing satellite called "Khayyam", will be sent into orbit by a Soyuz rocket, Roscosmos said.

