Russia's space agency to launch Iranian satellite into orbit
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia will launch a satellite on behalf of Iran into space on Aug. 9, the Roscosmos space agency said on Wednesday.
The spacecraft, a remote sensing satellite called "Khayyam", will be sent into orbit by a Soyuz rocket, Roscosmos said.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
