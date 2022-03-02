Russia's top airline assessing sanctions impact, asks EU regulators for clarity

The logo of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot is seen on an Airbus A320-200 in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia's top airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) said on Wednesday that it was assessing the impact of Western sanctions on its leased planes and that it was asking European Union (EU) regulators for clarity about the sanctions.

It added in a financial report that it was hard to estimate the impact of sanctions on its planes made in Russia and the United States, but that 41% of its planes in operation were EU-made.

