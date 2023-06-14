Ryanair dismisses chief pilot for 'repeated inappropriate behaviour' -company memo















DUBLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) has dismissed its chief pilot following an investigation which identified "a pattern of repeated inappropriate behaviour" towards a number of female junior pilots, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Chief People Officer Darrell Hughes said in the memo, dated June 14 and addressed to staff, that the chief pilot, whom he did not name but said was appointed in 2020, had his employment terminated with immediate effect on Tuesday evening.

Aidan Murray is listed as Ryanair's chief pilot in its 2021 annual report. A Google search for Murray takes you to a LinkedIn page that no longer exists. A page under Aidan M. lists a job as Deputy Chief Pilot Line Operations at Ryanair.

Although other media outlets named Murray as the subject of the memo, Reuters could not independently confirm his identity.

No phone number or email were listed on Aidan M.'s LinkedIn page.

A spokesperson for Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, said it does not comment on queries relating to individual employees.

Reuters unsuccessfully sought to contact Murray through the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA).

IALPA said in a statement it was aware of media reports concerning the chief pilot of Ryanair and was in the process of communicating with its members at the airline.

The company memo, first reported by Irish publication The Currency, said Ryanair's decision to dismiss its chief pilot "follows an investigation over recent days which identified a pattern of repeated inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour towards a number of female junior pilots". The Currency did not name the pilot in its report.

The behaviour was in breach of Ryanair's "anti-harassment policy," according to the memo.

Atlantic Flight Training Academy in Ireland and Bartolini Air in Poland, both of which run training programmes for junior Ryanair cadets, declined to comment.

