Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Ryanair downbeat on prospects for British Airways Gatwick revamp

2 minute read

Ryanair planes are seen at Dublin Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) Chief Executive Michael O'Leary gave a downbeat assessment of the short-haul subsidiary British Airways may create, questioning in particular its choice of London's Gatwick airport as a hub.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that British Airways, owned by London-listed IAG (ICAG.L), was considering folding its short-haul operations at Gatwick into a new unit. The company said it was working on options for the operations to curb costs, but did not specify what its proposals were.

O'Leary, speaking in Brussels on Tuesday to announce the launch of new winter routes from Belgium, told a news conference he did not hold out much hope for what he described as British Airways' umpteenth go at creating a low-cost carrier.

"If you were going to open up a low-cost carrier, the one airport in London you wouldn't go to would be Gatwick," he said, adding it was London's second most expensive airport.

"If you're going to open up a low-cost carrier, you'd go to Stansted or Luton or Southend, which has lots of cheap, low-cost and underused facilities," he said.

O'Leary said the company would fare better pocketing a lot of money by selling Gatwick slots to the likes of Wizz Air or easyJet.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 11:05 AM UTC

Norwegian Air sees travel rebound ending need to seek more cash

Norwegian Air said on Tuesday it would not need to raise more cash as easing COVID-19 travel restrictions lifted bookings, although the budget carrier which has emerged from bankruptcy proceedings did not provide a 2021 outlook.

Aerospace & Defense
Ryanair CEO sees 'very strong recovery', nudges up passenger target
Aerospace & Defense
China's biggest air show to highlight homegrown technology
Aerospace & Defense
UK says it is too early to decide how to work with the Taliban

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it is too early to decide if, and how, the government will work with the Taliban on tackling the Islamic State in Afghanistan.

Aerospace & Defense
Lufthansa plans more flights to woo business travellers -report