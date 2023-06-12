Ryanair eyes slots IAG may hand over as remedies in Air Europa purchase -report















MADRID, June 12 (Reuters) - Irish airline Ryanair (RYA.I) is keen to buy the slots International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAG.L) may be forced to dispose to get its planned acquisition of Air Europa approved by the European antitrust regulator, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Monday.

"We are following the process because we are interested in the possible liberation of slots in different airports," Elena Cabrera, Ryanair's country communications manager for Spain told the newspaper.

"We are interested in slots in Canary and Balearic Islands and in Madrid, but the truth is that we are open to any opportunity as we are in growth phase in Spain," she added.

Ryanair's press office confirmed the comments.

In February, IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia, agreed to buy the remaining 80% in Spanish carrier Air Europa it did not already own for 400 million euros ($431.2 million). The deal still needs anti-trust clearance by the European Commission.

($1 = 0.9276 euros)

