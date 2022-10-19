Ryanair Irish pilot union requests mediation as pay talks 'exhausted'















DUBLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Talks between Ryanair (RYA.I) and its main Irish pilot union over the restoration of COVID-19 pay cuts have been "exhausted", the Forsa union said on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that it had asked the country's Workplace Relations Commission to mediate.

Ryanair, which in July said it had agreed on terms to restore pay cuts with all pilot unions other than in Ireland and Belgium, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Forsa statement.

Writing by Conor Humphries;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle











