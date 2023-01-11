Ryanair is closing Brussels Airport base, Belga reports















Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) is closing its Brussels Airport base, Belgian press agency Belga reported on Wednesday, quoting local union ACV Puls.

It said 59 jobs could be at risk.

The Irish low-cost airline operates two aircraft out of Brussels Airport.

It operates 17 airplanes out of Belgium's second airport Charleroi, south of Brussels. There was no mention of closing that base.

Ryanair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brussels Airport said it is not commenting at the moment.

Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely











