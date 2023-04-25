Ryanair may trim flights in August, no material impact on customers -exec















BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) may be forced to trim some flights in August due to delivery delays from Boeing (BA.N) but there will be no material impact on customers, senior executive Eddie Wilson said in an interview on Tuesday.

Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary last week said the airline would trim some high-frequency routes in July and Wilson said the same would happen in August but that this would not affect the annual target of flying 185 million passengers.

"It won't be material, it won't affect people, because all the bookings aren't in for August," said Wilson, the head of Ryanair DAC, the largest airline in the group.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











