Ryanair more confident about Boeing summer deliveries - CFO















DUBLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) is increasingly confident that it will get almost all of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft it is due to receive in time for its peak summer season, Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Michael O'Leary has said he was hopeful of receiving 40 to 45 of 51 Boeing (BA.N) MAX aircraft due for delivery by the summer, up from a previous forecast of 40.

"I have to say credit where credit's due and things are improving," Sorahan told the AirFinance Journal conference in Dublin. "That's not to say that we won't be a few aircraft short from the peak somewhere but I'm more confident than I was."

Writing by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman











