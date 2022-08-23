Ryanair nudges up passenger target on increased UK capacity

DUBLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ryanair said on Tuesday it expects to grow traffic to 166.5 million passengers in the year to the end of March, up from a previous target of 165 million after adding to its UK winter capacity.

Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers said it had added more than 1 million seats to and from 20 UK airports after rival IAG-owned (ICAG.L) British Airways cut its winter schedule. read more

Ryanair flew 97 million passengers in its last financial year and a record 149 million before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

