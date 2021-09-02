Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Ryanair passenger numbers rise in August to 11.1 million

1 minute read

Ryanair planes are seen at Dublin Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

DUBLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) on Thursday said it flew 11.1 million passengers in August, 75% of the number the budget airline carried in August 2019 before COVID-19 pandemic hammered the industry.

Chief Executive Michael O'Leary had told Reuters on Tuesday that the airline was on target to exceed its 10.5 million target for August this year. read more

The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, said the load factor for August was 82%, which means an average of 18% seats were not filled during the month.

O'Leary had said in his interview with Reuters that capacity should return to pre-pandemic levels in October, saying he expected numbers to be close to 90% in September.

But he said the airline was likely to fly with an average of 15%-20% empty seats on planes this winter compared with 7%-8% before the pandemic.

Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 12:37 AM UTC

U.S. aviation agency probes Branson's Virgin Galactic flight deviation

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday it is investigating a deviation in the descent of the flight of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried British billionaire Richard Branson to the edge of space on July 11.

Aerospace & Defense
Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage
Aerospace & Defense
Taiwan says China can 'paralyse' its defences, threat worsening
Aerospace & Defense
Pilots union sues Southwest Airlines, alleges violation of federal labor law
Aerospace & Defense
GKN-owner Melrose swings to profit on air travel recovery, cost cuts