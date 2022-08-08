Ryanair ready to appeal against Hungarian fine

BUDAPEST, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ryanair is ready to appeal against what it said is a "baseless" fine from the Hungarian consumer protection agency, the airline said in an emailed response on Monday. read more

"Ryanair ... will immediately appeal any baseless fine raised by the Hungarian Consumer Protection Agency. No notice of any such fine has yet been received by Ryanair. If necessary, Ryanair will appeal this matter to the EU courts," the airline said.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by David Goodman

