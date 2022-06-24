Ryanair says cabin crew strikes hitting less than 2% of flights

Ryanair logo is pictured on the the jacket of a cabin crew member ahead of a news conference by Ryanair union representatives in Brussels, Belgium September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DUBLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Less than 2% of the 3,000 flights Ryanair (RYA.I) had scheduled on Friday were impacted by cabin crew strikes that mainly hit Belgium, the Irish low-cost carrier said in a statement that forecast a similar level of disruption over the weekend. read more

"Ryanair expects over 98% of its 3,000 daily flights will operate normally on Saturday and Sunday," a figure that included disruptions from strikes by cabin crew and French air-traffic control operators, and from airport staff shortages, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.