A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/File Photo

Ryanair (RYA.I) is set to take delivery of its first Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX airliner following two years of delay caused by the grounding of the jet in the wake of two fatal crashes.

"We're in the next number of days taking the first delivery of our new 737 Gamechanger aircraft," group chief executive Michael O'Leary told CNBC television in an interview on Wednesday, using the marketing tag the Irish airline has given to the MAX.

Ryanair is the largest European customer of the MAX with 210 firm orders.

