Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Aerospace & DefenseRyanair to take delivery of first 737 MAX in coming days -CEO

Reuters
1 minute read

A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/File Photo

Ryanair (RYA.I) is set to take delivery of its first Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX airliner following two years of delay caused by the grounding of the jet in the wake of two fatal crashes.

"We're in the next number of days taking the first delivery of our new 737 Gamechanger aircraft," group chief executive Michael O'Leary told CNBC television in an interview on Wednesday, using the marketing tag the Irish airline has given to the MAX.

Ryanair is the largest European customer of the MAX with 210 firm orders.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · April 15, 2021 · 9:06 AM UTCQantas forecasts domestic capacity will soon leap beyond pre-pandemic levels

Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) said it expected domestic travel would top pre-pandemic levels next financial year as it raised its forecast for the current quarter on the back of strong demand in a country nearly free of COVID-19.

Aerospace & DefenseUK, U.S. talks to resolve Airbus-Boeing dispute are positive -minister
Aerospace & DefenseCalifornia, NASA partner to launch methane-tracking satellite
Aerospace & DefenseU.S. lawmakers to 'review' UAE arms sale after Biden opts to go ahead
Aerospace & DefenseBoeing says financing available to back jet deliveries