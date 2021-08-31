Ryanair 'very keen' on Boeing MAX 10 but no agreement on price - O'Leary

Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary attends the Europe Aviation Summit in Brussels, Belgium March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ryanair is "very keen" to make a significant order for Boeing's (BA.N) 737 MAX 10 aircraft, but there has been no agreement on pricing so far in ongoing talks, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.

"We're certainly very keen to place a MAX 10 order but only when the timing and the pricing is right," O'Leary told Reuters ahead of a press briefing in Brussels. "Boeing needs an order."

Ryanair is already the largest European customer for the 737 MAX, with 210 firm orders of the 197-seat MAX 8-200 model, and has said it is interested in ordering the 230-seat MAX 10 for delivery once the current order is completed in 2025. read more

