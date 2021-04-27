Ryanair (RYA.I) would respond to any cut in Britain's Air Passenger Duty tax by boosting its domestic capacity in the country, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

"There is huge potential for more connectivity within the UK ... and that's certainly something we would respond to," said Eddie Wilson, Chief Executive of Ryanair DAC, the largest airline in the Ryanair Group.

Wilson, speaking in an online interview with Routes Online, said he had "heard rumours" that the British government was considering a cut in the tax.

