Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Aerospace & DefenseRyanair would develop UK routes if passenger tax cut - exec

Reuters
1 minute read

Ryanair (RYA.I) would respond to any cut in Britain's Air Passenger Duty tax by boosting its domestic capacity in the country, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

"There is huge potential for more connectivity within the UK ... and that's certainly something we would respond to," said Eddie Wilson, Chief Executive of Ryanair DAC, the largest airline in the Ryanair Group.

Wilson, speaking in an online interview with Routes Online, said he had "heard rumours" that the British government was considering a cut in the tax.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 11:55 AM UTCMusk, Bezos collide after SpaceX wins moon landing contract

Blue Origin, the space rocket company backed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is formally challenging the $2.9 billion moon lander contract awarded by NASA to rival Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Aerospace & DefenseGeneral Electric reports smaller cash outflow, reaffirms 2021 outlook
Aerospace & DefenseRaytheon lifts lower end of full-year sales forecast
Aerospace & DefenseBritain's Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to visit Japan, S Korea on maiden deployment
Aerospace & DefenseBreeze Airways boosts Airbus A220 jet order -sources