Ryanair's French cabin crew strike, more than 40 flights cancelled - union leader

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French cabin crew at Ryanair (RYA.I) went on strike on Sunday and Monday demanding better pay and working conditions, a union representative told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that more than 40 flights had to be cancelled.

"As things stand, further walkouts are possible if the company does not meet our demands for a worthy salary and working conditions", said Damien Mourgues from the SNPNC-FO union.

