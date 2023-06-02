Ryanair's monthly traffic hits record high in May

A Ryanair Boeing 737 takes off at the airport in Palma de Mallorca
A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

DUBLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) flew a record 17 million passengers in May, its highest for a single month and a 10% increase from a year earlier, the Irish airline said on Friday.

The previous traffic record was 16.9 million in August 2022.

The airline, Europe's largest by passengers carried, said its flights were on average 94% full in May, up from 92% a year earlier.

Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next