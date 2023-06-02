Ryanair's monthly traffic hits record high in May















DUBLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) flew a record 17 million passengers in May, its highest for a single month and a 10% increase from a year earlier, the Irish airline said on Friday.

The previous traffic record was 16.9 million in August 2022.

The airline, Europe's largest by passengers carried, said its flights were on average 94% full in May, up from 92% a year earlier.

Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.