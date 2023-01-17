Ryanair's O'Leary: not seeing signs of a recession at the moment















LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ryanair Group (RYA.I) Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday he was not seeing any sign of a recession at the moment after the airline said it would grow its flight schedule by 10% this summer compared to last summer.

"We see no signs of it at the moment," O'Leary said, on the discussion of a possible recession.

"We've gone through two weeks of record bookings over the last two weeks."

Reporting by Sarah Young; writing by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Kate Holton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.