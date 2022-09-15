Ryanair's O'Leary in talks to remain CEO until 2028

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary is in talks on a new contract that could keep him at the airline until 2028 and hopes to sign the new contract by March, subject to agreement on terms, he told journalists on Thursday.

O'Leary's current contract is due to expire at the end of July 2024.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.