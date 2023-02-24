Saab gets $768 mln order for defence equipment















Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Swedish defence products maker Saab (SAABb.ST) has received an order for defence equipment worth 8 billion Swedish crowns ($767.54 million), the company said on Friday.

Saab had signed a framework agreement with a government of a Western country, it said, with orders for a series of defence systems, including Saab's Carl-Gustaf multi-purpose shoulder launched weapon, RBS 70 NG short-range air defence system and Giraffe 1X radar.

($1 = 10.4229 Swedish crowns)

