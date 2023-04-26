Saab operating profit rises on high demand as order intake doubles















STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Swedish defence equipment maker Saab (SAABb.ST) reported on Wednesday a rise in operating profit for its first quarter and said demand for its products was high.

Operating profit for the maker of the Gripen fighter jet was 928 million Swedish crowns ($90.16 million) in the January-March quarter, compared with 654 million crowns a year earlier.

Order intake at the company that makes a range of military and civilian hardware doubled to 17.02 billion crowns from 8.1 billion, while its order backlog increased to 132.66 billion from 128 billion.

Demand for Saab's products has risen rapidly in the past year, with its order intake doubling this and the last quarter as countries ramp up military spending as a result of intensifying geopolitical tensions.

The application by Sweden, Saab's main reference customer, to join the NATO alliance has also presented the company with more market opportunities and increased sales.

($1 = 10.2927 Swedish crowns)

