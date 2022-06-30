Saab wins SEK 7 bln order from Swedish defence

The logo of Swedish manufacturer Saab is seen on a car in Prague June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

STOCKHOLM, June 30 (Reuters) - Swedish defence materials group Saab (SAABb.ST) said on Thursday it had won an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration for its GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft.

Saab said in a statement the order value was around 7.3 billion Swedish crowns ($713.97 million) with deliveries of two GlobalEye aircraft planned for 2027.

($1 = 10.2245 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik

