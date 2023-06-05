Safran confirms talks with Raytheon over flight control assets















PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - French aero engine maker Safran (SAF.PA) said on Monday it was s in discussions with U.S. aerospace company Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N) for the potential acquisition of certain flight control and actuation activities, confirming earlier media reports.

"At this stage, it is not possible to evaluate the chances of reaching any agreement, nor is it possible to be specific about terms and conditions. As appropriate, detailed information on a possible transaction would be given in due course," Safran said in a short statement.

Safran shares ended down 1.3% at 137,24 euros on the French stock market while Raytheon shares were up 0.4% at around 15:40 GMT.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Safran was in talks with Raytheon over flight control assets for a deal worth one billion dollars.

