Skip to main content

Aerospace & DefenseSamsung Elec raises non-memory chip investment to $151 bln through 2030

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Thursday it would invest 171 trillion won ($151.10 billion) in non-memory chips through 2030, raising its previous investment target of 133 trillion won announced in 2019.

Samsung competes with bigger rivals Taiwan's TSMC (2330.TW) in contract chip manufacturing and Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) in mobile processing chips.

Samsung will accelerate research and development of advanced chip contract manufacturing processes and construction of production lines, it said in a statement.

The South Korean electronics major added that its third chip production line at Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, will be completed in the second half of 2022.

($1 = 1,131.7300 won)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 4:18 AM UTCBoeing wins FAA OK for 737 MAX electrical fix, notifies airlines

Boeing Co (BA.N) on Wednesday won approval from U.S. regulators for a fix of an electrical grounding issue that had affected about 100 737 MAX airplanes, clearing the way for their quick return to service after flights were halted in early April, the planemaker said.

Aerospace & DefenseLuxury jet makers battle over lucrative spy plane niche
Aerospace & DefenseSamsung Elec raises non-memory chip investment to $151 bln through 2030
Aerospace & DefenseU.S. FAA to require strengthening key part on Boeing 777 engine
Aerospace & DefenseAirbus and Air France ordered to stand trial over 2009 crash