SAS CEO says agreeing to pilots' current demands would keep investors away

SAS Link's Embraer E195 aircraft lands at Kastrup Airport, as pilots of Scandinavian Airlines go on strike, in Kastrup, Denmark July 4, 2022. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, July 8 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) is not able to agree to the current demands made by unions representing pilots on strike because such a deal would scare off potential new investors, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

"That would be very damaging because it doesn't allow us to get investors in," Anko van der Werff said in an interview.

