SAS considers adding electric aircraft to regional fleet

The SAS logo is seen at the Arlanda Airport, as pilots from the Scandinavian airline go on strike, at the Arlanda Airport, near Stockholm, Sweden July 4, 2022. TT News Agency/Ali Lorestani via REUTERS

HELSINKI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) said on Thursday it was considering adding an undisclosed number of 30-seat electric aircraft from Swedish start-up Heart Aerospace for shorter routes in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Heart's new electric aircraft ES-30 has a 200-kilometre range with the option to extend the range to as much as 800 kilometres by combining electricity and fuel and reducing the number of passengers, SAS said.

The plane is expected to be certified for commercial flights by 2028, it added.

Reporting by Essi Lehto

