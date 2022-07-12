SAS and pilot unions to resume negotiations Wednesday, Danish TV2 reports

STOCKHOLM, July 12 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) and unions representing pilots on strike will resume negotiations on Wednesday, Danish TV2 reported on Tuesday, citing a Swedish mediator.

A SAS spokesperson could not immediately confirm.

The carrier has been forced to cancel hundreds of flights since July 4 when talks with pilots over a new collective bargaining agreement collapsed and pilots went on strike. read more

The Swedish pilot union was not immediately available for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.