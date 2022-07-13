SAS and pilot unions set to resume talks as strike enters 10th day

SAS airplanes are parked at the Oslo Airport Gardermoen, as Scandinavian airlines (SAS) pilots go on strike, Norway July 4, 2022. Beate Oma Dahle/NTB via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, July 13 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) and unions representing pilots on strike will resume talks at 0800 GMT on Wednesday in the Swedish capital, mediator Jan Sjolin said.

Pilots employed at SAS Scandinavia went on strike on July 4 after negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement broke down, forcing the long-struggling airline to cancel more than 1,200 flights at the height of the Nordic holiday travel season. read more

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, writing by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen

