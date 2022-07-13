1 minute read
SAS and pilot unions set to resume talks as strike enters 10th day
STOCKHOLM, July 13 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) and unions representing pilots on strike will resume talks at 0800 GMT on Wednesday in the Swedish capital, mediator Jan Sjolin said.
Pilots employed at SAS Scandinavia went on strike on July 4 after negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement broke down, forcing the long-struggling airline to cancel more than 1,200 flights at the height of the Nordic holiday travel season. read more
