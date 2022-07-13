SAS and pilots unable to end strike, talks to resume on Thursday -media

View of SAS Airbus A321 and A320neo aircraft at Kastrup Airport parked on the tarmac, after pilots of Scandinavian Airlines went on strike, in Kastrup, Denmark July 4, 2022. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, July 13 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) and pilot unions could not find a solution to end the 10-day strike on Wednesday with negotiations to resume on Thursday, Norwegian daily Verdens Gang reported.

Long-struggling SAS has said the strike at the height of its peak season is costing $10 million to $13 million a day while at the same time it needs to slash costs and attract new investors to survive.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander

