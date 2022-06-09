SAS pilots warn of potential strike from late June

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) Airbus A320 planes are parked at Copenhagen airport in Kastrup, Denmark, March 15, 2020. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, June 9 (Reuters) - Some 1,000 SAS (SAS.ST) pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden could go on strike from late June over disagreement on wages and ways to cut costs at the struggling Nordic airline, labour unions said on Thursday.

"We have been negotiating for months without being able to agree," Danish Pilot Union leader Henrik Thyregod said in a statement.

"We have gone to great lengths to help SAS, and we have offered the company huge savings. But we can under no circumstances agree to deteriorations of more than 30%, which SAS demands," he added.

The news comes at a difficult time for loss-making SAS, which seeks to restructure its business by undertaking large cost cuts, raising new cash and converting debt to equity as part of a plan to rescue the carrier from collapse. read more

SAS was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen, additional reporting by Helena Soderpalm in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik

