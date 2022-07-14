1 minute read
SAS says pilot strike has so far cost $123 million
COPENHAGEN, July 14 (Reuters) - Airline SAS (SAS.ST) said on Thursday a pilot strike has cost as much as 1.3 billion Swedish crowns ($122.5 million) so far, and that the strike might jeopardize the firm's ability to secure additional financing.
($1 = 10.6087 Swedish crowns)
Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, ediitng by Anna Ringstrom
