SAS says pilot strike has so far cost $123 million

The tail fin of a parked Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) airplane is seen on the tarmac at Copenhagen Airport Kastrup in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

COPENHAGEN, July 14 (Reuters) - Airline SAS (SAS.ST) said on Thursday a pilot strike has cost as much as 1.3 billion Swedish crowns ($122.5 million) so far, and that the strike might jeopardize the firm's ability to secure additional financing.

($1 = 10.6087 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, ediitng by Anna Ringstrom

