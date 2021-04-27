Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Satellite operator Eutelsat (ETL.PA) signed an agreement to buy about 24% of its British rival OneWeb for $550 million, a "compelling" entry point to low earth orbit (LEO) opportunity, the French company said on Tuesday.

The cash-only transaction, which is the biggest M&A deal for Eutelsat's chief executive Rodolphe Belmer since he took the reins in 2016, will make the company OneWeb's third-biggest shareholder after the British government and India's Bharti Global.

($1 = 0.8277 euros)

