Satellite provider York Space valued at over $1 bln in stake sale - source















Oct 4 (Reuters) - Small satellite provider York Space Systems was valued at $1.125 billion in a majority stake sale to aerospace-focused private equity firm AE Industrial Partners, a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

AE disclosed the deal earlier in the day without providing details. BlackRock Private Equity Partners has agreed to participate in the deal, the company added.

The source requested anonymity because the terms were confidential. AE Industrial declined to comment further while York Space did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Denver, Colorado-based York Space provides small satellites and satellite components to its clients including the U.S. Space Development Agency and several commercial entities.

The company, founded in 2012, has the capacity to produce over 750 satellites per year.

The deal comes as the United States tests its satellite resiliency to threats from China and Russia on fears it might lose its dominance in space.

Reporting by Joey Roulette in Washington, D.C. and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











