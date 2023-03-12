Iraq cabinet approves 2023 draft budget of more than 197 tln dinars
CAIRO, March 13 (Reuters) - Iraq's cabinet has approved a 2023 draft budget of 197.828 trillion Iraqi dinars ($135.6 billion), prime minister Shia al-Sudani said on Monday.
The deficit is estimated to come to 63 trillion dinars in the new budget, he added.
The draft budget will be referred to parliament for approval.
($1 = 1,458.5200 Iraqi dinars)
Reporting by Hatem Maher and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Hugh Lawson
