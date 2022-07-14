Saudi Arabia to open its airspace for all air carriers -statement
CAIRO, July 15 (Reuters) - The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said late on Thursday that Saudi Arabia decided to open the Kingdom's airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of "the authority for overflying."
The decision is "to complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the Kingdom's position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity," GACA added in a statement.
Earlier Thursday, a U.S official told Reuters Saudi Arabia will soon allow unfettered overflight to Israeli airlines and permit direct charter flights from Israel for Muslims participating in the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. read more
