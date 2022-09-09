Scandinavian airline SAS gets U.S. court approval for $700 mln financing

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

SAS airplanes are parked at the Oslo Airport Gardermoen, as Scandinavian airlines (SAS) pilots go on strike, Norway July 4, 2022. Beate Oma Dahle/NTB via REUTERS

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Scandinavian airline SAS AB (SAS.ST) on Friday said it has received U.S. court approval for $700 million of debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing from funds managed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N).

The approved credit agreement is a part of the airline's bankruptcy protection process and its terms will be substantially similar to those announced on Aug. 14, SAS said.

Long-struggling SAS, ravaged by the pandemic and pressured by low-cost rivals, sought bankruptcy protection in July as pilots went on a two-week strike, hoping to emerge within nine to 12 months as a more competitive airline.

Some analysts have said that Apollo could become a major shareholder in SAS by converting the loan to equity at the end of the Chapter 11 process.

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

