Schiphol airport reducing daily passenger flow by 18%

A woman with a suitcase passes by Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Amsterdam's Schiphol airport will reduce daily passenger flow by 18% until at least Oct. 31st due to labour shortages, it said in a statement.

"This decision is bad news for passengers and for airlines,” said COO Hanne Buis of the Royal Schiphol Group. "The reduction is necessary to guarantee the safety of our passengers and employees."

Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Bart Meijer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

