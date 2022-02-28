UK's Senior reports smaller loss on cost cuts, aerospace recovery

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Senior Plc posted a smaller annual loss on Monday, after the British jet and auto parts supplier reined in costs and benefited from a civil aerospace recovery as planemakers ramped up production following an easing of pandemic-led restrictions.

The engineering firm, which supplies equipment to planemakers including Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA), reported a drop of 10% in annual revenue as aircraft output rates remained below pre-pandemic levels and Boeing's 787 production was lower due to quality issues.

Senior expects 2022 production volume for civil aerospace to be higher than last year, as planemakers increase production of single-aisle planes even as recovery in long-haul routes, which uses wide body aircraft, could take longer.

The London-listed company reported an adjusted pretax loss of 1.9 million pounds ($2.54 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 6.2 million pounds a year ago.

It plans to resume dividend in 2022 financial year.

($1 = 0.7479 pounds)

