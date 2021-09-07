Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Shareholders may pursue some 737 MAX claims against Boeing board

1 minute read
1/2

Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, U.S. November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday that Boeing's (BA.N) board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people in less than six months.

Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn ruled Boeing stockholders may pursue some claims but dismissed other claims against the board. Zurn ruled the first of two fatal 737 MAX crashes was a "red flag" about a key safety system "that the board should have heeded but instead ignored."

Reporting by David Shepardson and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aerospace & Defense · 8:41 PM UTC

