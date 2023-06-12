Singapore Airlines names JoAnn Tan as new finance head

Boeing 777-312ER aircraft of Singapore Airlines takes off from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang
A Boeing 777-312ER aircraft of Singapore Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

June 12 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) said on Monday it has appointed JoAnn Tan as its new chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Tan Kai Ping who will now take over as executive vice president-operations and chief operations officer.

JoAnn Tan, in her current role as senior vice president of marketing planning, led the company's efforts to restore its network connectivity and capacity after international borders reopened post the pandemic, the airlines said.

While Tan Kai Ping, in the role of CFO, helped strengthen the carrier's financial resilience and was involved in the proposed merger between Air India and Vistara, he will now be responsible for Singapore Airlines' cabin crew and flight operations unit.

Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Dhanya Ann Thoppil

