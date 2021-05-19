Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI) on Wednesday posted its second-consecutive annual loss, widening to a record S$4.27 billion ($3.20 billion) and said it would issue S$6.2 billion of convertible bonds to help weather the coronavirus crisis.

The loss for the 12 months ended March 31 was worse than the average S$3.27 billion forecast from eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

It was also far bigger than the S$212 million annual loss the financial prior year, its first ever dip into the red, when only one quarter was affected by the pandemic. Annual revenue fell 76.1% to S$3.82 billion in the financial year ended March 31.

($1 = 1.3323 Singapore dollars)

