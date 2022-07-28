Singapore Airlines swings to profit as passenger traffic improves

Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo

July 28 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines (SIA) (SIAL.SI) swung to a first-quarter net profit of S$370 million ($268 million), it said on Thursday, after a fourteenfold increase in passenger traffic year on year thanks to an easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The figure was a major improvement from the S$409 million loss in the first quarter a year earlier, when more than two thirds of its revenue was from cargo.

SIA's revenue tripled to S$3.9 billion in the three months to June 30.

($1 = 1.3806 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney Editing by David Goodman

