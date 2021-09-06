Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Singapore to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service

Two workers walk under the wing of a 737 Max aircraft at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/Files

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's aviation regulator said on Monday it would approve the return to service of the Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 MAX more than two years after the plane was grounded, becoming the latest country in the Asia-Pacific region to do so.

The approval is based on operators including Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI) complying with airworthiness directives and additional flight crew training requirements, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement.

