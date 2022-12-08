SKF conducts strategic review of its Aerospace business
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Swedish bearings maker SKF (SKFb.ST) said on Thursday it was reviewing the ownership of its aerospace business, confirming earlier reports.
"CEO Rickard Gustafson will announce that the Group is conducting a strategic review of its Aerospace business, considering ongoing consolidation in the industry," SKF said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day.
Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that a potential sale had been prompted by calls for a change from its second largest owner, activist investor Cevian Capital.
SKF's aerospace business accounts for around 5% of group sales, according to brokerage Berenberg.
(This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of 'Aerospace' in the headline)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.